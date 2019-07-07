Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
DEVA MODESTA MORGAN


1928 - 2019
Deva Modesta Morgan, 90, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 1:21 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Gathering Room at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with a toast to Deva at 5 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held in Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Recycling Furniture for Families or to the Deva Morgan Tennis Scholarship Fund. She was born October 9, 1928 in Greenup, a daughter of Earl E. and Gladys Marie Reynolds Kibler. She married Harold Stephen Morgan on September 3, 1948 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1986. Surviving are her children, Gina (Chuck) Snow of Athens, Jay (Dena) Morgan of Inverness and Mindy Morgan of Normal; five grandchildren, Jason Morgan, Karl Morgan, Adam (Alison) Morgan, Laura (Joe) Jasko and Allison (Eric Stankiewicz) Snow; and 3 great-grandchildren, Quinn Jasko, Cara Jasko and Kaylee Morgan. She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Morgan Lee Jasko. Deva graduated from Eastern Illinois University and taught school in Neoga for several years before joining her husband as co-owner of the South Barrington Club, a family business. She was a member of Evergreen Racket Club, the Red Hat Society and the Advocate BroMenn Volunteer Team. Deva enjoyed tennis, golf, biking, yardwork, and caring for her family and her home. To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
