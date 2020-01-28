Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
DIANA J. VALDIVIESO Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Diana J. Valdivieso, age 57, passed away peacefully January 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family and friends. Devoted daughter of Jose and Guadalupe Valdivieso. Loving Godmother and friend to many. Diana was a loyal employee of the Village of Mount Prospect Public Works Department. She was a dedicated member of the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Memorial visitation, Saturday, 1:00 P.M. until Memorial Service at 3:30 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Care of Karen Young, 1436 West Randolph, Suite 201, Chicago, IL 60607 or www.ovarian.org. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
