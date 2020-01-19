|
Diana Marie Kost (nee Liska) went on her final journey to join her parents, sister, and brothers in the glory of Heaven in the early morning of January 14, 2020. Diana was a beautiful, cherished person: adoring daughter, loving sister, beloved wife, amazing mother, devoted grandparent and faithful friend. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was a proud graduate of Alvernia High School and Marquette University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a major in Philosophy. She selflessly followed her husband throughout his military career, giving generously of her time and considerable talents to the aid and betterment of all those around her. Upon her husband's military retirement, Diana pursued her own professional career and thrived in the medical field, first in the billing offices of a family practice that would become her second family, and then as a pharmaceutical research analyst with PRA International. Although the light is gone from her eyes, the spark she lit in everyone she met continues to burn brightly. She was incredibly imaginative, artistic, and musical, and through her supportive nurturing has built a lasting legacy of creative beauty through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diana was an avid gardener and now the flowers and trees have one more angel ensuring their magnificence. She was also a passionate animal lover, taking in rescues, caring for neighborhood strays and doting on every pet she met. Now Saint Francis has another angel helping him protect the lost and abandoned animals. Her time in Heaven is well earned and will be busy as she watches over all her loved ones still on earth: John, her loving husband of 55 years; daughter Kristine Kattmann and husband Kevin of Greensboro, North Carolina; daughter Theresa Riddle and fiance William Coogan of Manakin Sabot, Virginia; daughter Victoria Kost-Swinson and husband Tom of Delta, Pennsylvania; son John and wife Kimberly Jo of Chantilly, Virginia; daughter Diana Kost and husband Kevin Mulcahy of McLean, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katherine Liska and Joanne Liska of Palatine, Ill.; and 4 adoring cats. A longtime member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, she found great peace and comfort in attending their daily and Sunday masses. Her viewing will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Virginia on January 19, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Thomas on January 20, 2020, at 11:00 am. Diana had a loving and giving soul and her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, family and friends consider making a donation in her memory to the School Sisters of Saint Francis (for her beloved high school), at SSSF.org, or the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Condolences may be left for the family at hillandwood.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020