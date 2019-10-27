Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
DIANE C. MORIN


1943 - 2019
DIANE C. MORIN Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Diane C. Morin (nee Cushing) 76, died October 24, 2019. She was born June 5, 1943 in Chicago to the late John and Elizabeth Cushing. Diane was the wife of the late Lloyd; mother of Brian (Denise) Morin and Michelle (Jack) Clayton; grandmother of Matthew and Samantha Morin and the late Jacob Clayton; and sister of Robert (Sue) and the late Ralph (Gerri) Cushing. Memorial visitation Monday, October 28, 10 am to 3 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
