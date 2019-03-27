Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
DIANE GAIL KING


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DIANE GAIL KING Obituary
LONG GROVE - Diane Gail King, 75, formerly of Streator, born on February 24, 1944 to the late Bernard and Marie Hasse passed away on March 15, 2019. Diane was the loving mother of Rachael (Ovidiu) Roibu. She was the owner and teacher of Streator Beauty School and also the dear nanny of Kyle, Erin and Colin Henry for 23 years. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00pm until the time of her Memorial Service at 3:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
