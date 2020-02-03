|
Diane H. Jakubowski (nee Tomayer) Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Ron (Kathy) and Sandra (Ken) Stanek. Proud grandmother of Frank (Nicole), Barbie, Robert and Matthew Jakubowski. Great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Edward "Butchie" (Diane) Tomayer and the late Dennis Tomayer. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village IL. Interment Private. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020