Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE JAKUBOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE H. JAKUBOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE H. JAKUBOWSKI Obituary
Diane H. Jakubowski (nee Tomayer) Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Ron (Kathy) and Sandra (Ken) Stanek. Proud grandmother of Frank (Nicole), Barbie, Robert and Matthew Jakubowski. Great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Edward "Butchie" (Diane) Tomayer and the late Dennis Tomayer. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village IL. Interment Private. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -