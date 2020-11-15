1/
DIANE (MOCKBEE) KARRAS
Diane (Mockbee) Karras, 61, of Anthem, AZ, passed away on October 31, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Diane was born in Chicago, IL to Emory and Josephine Mockbee. She was the eldest of five children (Karen, Susan, Steve, and Mike). Diane graduated from Hoffman Estates High School in 1977 and married James (Jim) Karras in 1987. They welcomed their beautiful daughter Deanna to their family in 1991. Diane and her family resided in Algonquin, IL until moving to Anthem, AZ in 2006. Diane will be remembered for her contagious laugh, endless caregiving, and for expressing love through her extraordinary cooking. Diane led a quiet and private life, but her family has been fortunate to be behind the scenes to experience her many acts of generosity and kindness. Her husband, Jim, and daughter, Deanna, have been blessed to receive all of her gifts on a daily basis and are filled with her love into eternity. Your loving thoughts and messages for Diane can be shared at https://www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/Diane-Karras.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
