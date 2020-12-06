1/1
DIANE L. LEO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALATINE - Visitation for Diane L. Leo, 74, will be from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. Family and Friends will meet at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Interment will be private. Diane was born in Chicago, IL on November 15, 1946 to Raymond and Beatrice Jenen. She passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Diane was a longtime member of St. Thomas of Villanova Church. Over the years she served as a deacon's wife and as a spiritual director. She was will be remembered for her cooking and baking. During the Christmas season she could be found in the kitchen baking cookies and candies. Diane was the beloved wife to the late Deacon Kevin Leo for 35 years. She is survived by her children, Kim (Dan) Tice, Kristi (Clay) Smith, Kerri Leo; grandchildren, Michael and Madeline; siblings, Paul (Beverly) Jenen, Larry Jenen, David (Judi) Jenen and Robert Jenen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Diane's friendship and care for me and her other friends stands out most in my remembrance of her. May she now rest in the peace of our Lord's presence.
Arlyss Lasecki
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved