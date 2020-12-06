PALATINE - Visitation for Diane L. Leo, 74, will be from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. Family and Friends will meet at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Interment will be private. Diane was born in Chicago, IL on November 15, 1946 to Raymond and Beatrice Jenen. She passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Diane was a longtime member of St. Thomas of Villanova Church. Over the years she served as a deacon's wife and as a spiritual director. She was will be remembered for her cooking and baking. During the Christmas season she could be found in the kitchen baking cookies and candies. Diane was the beloved wife to the late Deacon Kevin Leo for 35 years. She is survived by her children, Kim (Dan) Tice, Kristi (Clay) Smith, Kerri Leo; grandchildren, Michael and Madeline; siblings, Paul (Beverly) Jenen, Larry Jenen, David (Judi) Jenen and Robert Jenen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com
.