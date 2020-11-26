BARTLETT - Diane L. Muntges (nee Dankert), 60, a long time analyst at Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 33 years to Gerald; cherished daughter of Elmer and Dorothy (nee Wood) Dankert; loving sister of Daniel Dankert; dear niece of Bunny (the late Dirk) Alexander; fond cousin of Sue (Ed) Thompson, Cynthia (Gary) Cook, and Sherri Kirby (Scott). Visitation Friday, November 27 for 10:00am until time of service 12 noon. Interment Bronswood. In consideration of the current Covid guidelines, 10 people only will be allowed. Info 630-289-7575.