BATAVIA - Diane Louise VanDeVeire, age 62, passed away peacefully, Thursday April 4th, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Geneva the daughter of Jerome and Marilyn (Upham) Pinkston on December 6th, 1956. Diane was a hard worker and that showed in the many years she worked at Burgess Norton and Ace Hardware. She loved animals, sewing, and working in her yard. Diane had a passion for helping others and a kind heart that knew no boundaries. Her motto "family is everything" was something that she instilled in all of us and will carry on as we continue to keep her memory alive. She put up a good fight these past 6 years but eventually the cancer took over and she was ready to say goodbye to this world and open her arms to the Heavens. Diane is survived by her mother Marilyn of Geneva; two sons Barry (Corrin) VanDeVeire, Brian (Denise) VanDeVeire; four grandchildren Jason, Tyler, Samantha, and Madison; siblings Lynn Boland, Ken Pinkston, Ann Lambert, Barb (Paul) Janda; sister-in-law Deb Pinkston; and many other dear nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Jerome "Pinky," brother John Pinkston, and brother-in-law Ralph Lambert. A visitation will be held Thursday April 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St. (Route 38), Geneva, Illinois. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated Friday, April 12, at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main Street, Batavia, with Father James Parker Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. Immediately following, there will be a luncheon at Pal Joeys in Batavia to remember her beautiful soul. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 South La Fox Street, South Elgin, IL 60177 or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019