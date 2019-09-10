|
Diane M. Frank, nee Papantony, age 91, passed away September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John for 62 years; loving mother of Barbara (John) Hannan and Jill Frank; cherished grandmother of Scott Hannan, Becky (Matt) Claussen and Tisha Sardina; dearest great-grandmother of Cassie, Tommy and Loren Lesko and Lola Claussen; dear sister of the late Dolores (the late Jack) Komay and the late Johnny Papantony; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13th, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd. (at Cumberland), Park Ridge. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or the , . Information, 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019