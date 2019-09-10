Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
DIANE FRANK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE FRANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE M. FRANK


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE M. FRANK Obituary
Diane M. Frank, nee Papantony, age 91, passed away September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John for 62 years; loving mother of Barbara (John) Hannan and Jill Frank; cherished grandmother of Scott Hannan, Becky (Matt) Claussen and Tisha Sardina; dearest great-grandmother of Cassie, Tommy and Loren Lesko and Lola Claussen; dear sister of the late Dolores (the late Jack) Komay and the late Johnny Papantony; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13th, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd. (at Cumberland), Park Ridge. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or the , . Information, 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now