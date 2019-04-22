Home

DIANE MARLENE COHN

In Loving Memory of Diane Marlene Cohn April 22, 1949 - Oct. 6, 2014 Your Birthday and Earth Day- How Perfect is THAT. You have left our sight, but not our thoughts, hearts, and my never ending love. We no longer can see your face or warm smile, but we have memories and pictures in frames. We could not stop you from leaving us, even with all the love and care that we (I) gave you. We (I) miss you every day, especially today. Love Forever, Your Friends Sons, Jeremy, Matt, Mike and Barry
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
