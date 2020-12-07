1/1
DIANE SANDERS
Diane Sanders, 79 of Huntley, died peacefully, December 3, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00am at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church. Diane was born July 9, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Usdrowski. On February 5, 1966 she married Donald J. Sanders. She was very active at St. Marceline Church and later at St. Mary Church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and quilting. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (John) Steinert, and by her four grandchildren, Makayla, Camden, Emma, and Hannah. She was also survived by her brother Joseph Usdrowski Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Don and by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Usdrowski. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
