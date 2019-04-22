HUNTLEY - Diane T. "Mimi" Kurzer, 80, of Streamwood, formerly of Sun City, Huntley, passed away April 19, 2019 at Westwood Senior Living in Streamwood. She was born June 9, 1938 in Chicago the daughter of John and Eleanor (Tracz) Bulinski. She loved fishing, bingo, cards, holiday decorating, and was a fashionista. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be deeply missed. Surviving are her children, Mark (Diana) Wagner, Pamela (Joseph) Ziegler, Stephen Wagner; grandchildren, Joey (Jessica) Ziegler, Mandy (P.J.) Youker, Becky (Adam) Rupnick, Tillie, Stevie, and Rochelle Wagner; great-grandchildren, Abby and Reese Ziegler, Agatha Rupnick, Grace Youker; and sister, Rita (the late Cameron) Hedlund. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Orchowski, and Joe Kurzer. Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 11628 E. Main St., Huntley. Burial will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-8 pm at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley and will continue on Thursday at the church from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital at www.luriechildrens.org. Information, 847-669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary