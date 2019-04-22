Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
11628 E. Main St.
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE KURZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE T. "MIMI" KURZER


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DIANE T. "MIMI" KURZER Obituary
HUNTLEY - Diane T. "Mimi" Kurzer, 80, of Streamwood, formerly of Sun City, Huntley, passed away April 19, 2019 at Westwood Senior Living in Streamwood. She was born June 9, 1938 in Chicago the daughter of John and Eleanor (Tracz) Bulinski. She loved fishing, bingo, cards, holiday decorating, and was a fashionista. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be deeply missed. Surviving are her children, Mark (Diana) Wagner, Pamela (Joseph) Ziegler, Stephen Wagner; grandchildren, Joey (Jessica) Ziegler, Mandy (P.J.) Youker, Becky (Adam) Rupnick, Tillie, Stevie, and Rochelle Wagner; great-grandchildren, Abby and Reese Ziegler, Agatha Rupnick, Grace Youker; and sister, Rita (the late Cameron) Hedlund. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Orchowski, and Joe Kurzer. Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 11628 E. Main St., Huntley. Burial will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-8 pm at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley and will continue on Thursday at the church from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital at www.luriechildrens.org. Information, 847-669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now