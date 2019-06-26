Daily Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for DIANNA GRANGER
DIANNA L. GRANGER

DIANNA L. GRANGER Obituary
ELGIN - Dianna L. Granger, 76, of Elgin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her long struggle and illness are over. She is in heaven with her beloved husband Gordon. She loved the Lord, her family and friends. Dianna was born on March 13, 1943 in Elgin the daughter of George & Alice Smith Krause. Dianna is survived by her sons: Jeff (Linda) and Darron (Beth); grandchildren: Tiffany (Russ), Jeremy (Ashley) Jeff, Brittany and Nicholle; great grandchildren: Ally, Joshua, Hayden and Abel; sisters Karen Mitkowski and Karen (Tim) Cornwell as well as their families; many nieces nephews cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Gordon and a brother Gregory. Private burial services will be held at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Memorials may be made in her name to the JourneyCare Hospice Foundation. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
