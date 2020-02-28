Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
View Map
DIANNE M. BOWIE


1941 - 2020
Dianne M. Bowie (Klock), age 79, of West Chicago, passed away on February 26, 2019. She was born in Aurora, IL on January 1, 1941 to Joseph and Evelyn (Kuhn) Klock. Dianne worked as a receptionist for the City of West Chicago and was a member of St. Mary's Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #432 of West Chicago. She loved gardening and walking. Dianne is survived by her husband, Bob Bowie; children, Andrew (Megan) Bowie and Robin Bowie; grandchildren, Brittany, Stephanie and Michael; brother, Jim (Mary) Klock; nephews, JP (Lori) Klock and Michael Chiplis; nieces, June (Dave) Medernach and Kristina Krug; and relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, William "Bill" Klock. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St., West Chicago (One block north of Washington St. & Main St). Funeral services on Monday, March 2, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton. For information 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
