Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
41 S. Rohlwing Road
Palatine, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
41 S. Rohlwing Road
Palatine, IL
DIANNE R. COOK


1942 - 2019
DIANNE R. COOK Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Visitation for Dianne R. Cook (nee Seefeldt) 77, formerly of Inverness, will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 From 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. The visitation will continue Monday, December 16th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine, IL 60074. The Reverend Joel T. Lohafer will officiate. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Dianne was born November 3, 1942 in Chicago, and she passed away December 10, 2019 in Barrington. Dianne was the beloved wife of Donald E. Cook; loving mother of Jeffry Cook, Laura (Tim) Scholten, Michael Cook and Jennifer (William) Riedl; loving grandmother of Makenzie, Marlee and Macey Scholten, Tegan and Ainslee Cook and Kailey and Austin Riedl; dear daughter of the late Willard and Helen (nee Hauschild) Seefeldt; fond sister of John (Sue) Seefeldt, Donald (Debbie) Seefeldt and James (Lori) Seefeldt. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
