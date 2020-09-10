WHEELING - Dirk Schultz, age 57. Beloved son of the late Sheila H. Schultz (nee Hogan) and the late Robert Schultz. Father of Amanda McGraw. Loving brother of Kathy (Tom Hedlin) Ryg, Richard (Marilyn Melton) Schultz, Daniel Schultz, LeeAnn (Al) Ali, and the late Ted and Peter Schultz. Dear uncle of Jeff (Heather), Melissa (Lucas), Derek (Jillian), Karyn (Steve), Lindsay (Eoghan), Erin (Kain), Blake (Sheena), Alyssa (Mike), and Sophia. Great-uncle of Isla, Sabrina, Leah, Jack, Alice, Eleanor, Thomas, George, Kennedy, Gavin, Griffin, Jackson, and Camie. Maeve, and Hunter. Fond nephew of Lori (Ed) Schultz the late Sally Hogan and Tom (Pat) Hogan. Caring cousin of many. Diehard Green Bay Packers fan and long time share holder. Cremation and funeral services will be private and he will be inurned at All Saints Cemetery. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avenues to Independence at www.avenuestoindependence.org
. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.