ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dolly Cummings was born on March 22, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Edith (nee Bartoli) Warsaw. She died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Lutheran Home and Services in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Cummings worked as a salesperson for Door County Confectionery and Montgomery Wards before she retired. She was a long-time and active member of St. Edna Catholic Church. Her noteworthy involvements at St. Edna include, being a Eucharistic Minister, member of W.O.S.E. (Women of St. Edna), and former Woman of the Year among many other activities. Dolly was also a member of the Arlington Heights Merle Guild American Legion Post #208 Ladies Auxiliary and served as their Chaplain for many years. Dolly is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Wayne Fritz) Cummings-Fritz; her grandchildren, Amanda (Derek) Hanauer, and Alex Fritz; her sister, Dolores Cosentino; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Earl Cummings; her parents; and her sisters, Edythe A. Valaski, and Caroline Shepley. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, and from 9:00 am, until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Anti Cruelty Society 157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL, 60610, or to the P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019