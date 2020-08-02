Dolores A. Cannon (nee Nolan). Beloved wife of the late William A. Cannon. Loving mother of William T. (Karen), Michele (Kevin) Krahn, Denise Rhine, Christopher (Tracy) and Bart (the late Tammy) Cannon; cherished grandmother of Christine (Matthew), Lindsay and Ryan Cannon, Brett (Alexa) Krahn, John (Madina), Mark, Vincent and Jacqueline (Adam) Rhine, Sean (Katie), Zachary, Aidan, Logan and Gabriella Cannon; loving great-grandmother to Talia Rhine, dear sister of William (Joann) Nolan, sister-in-law to the late Patricia (the late Andrew) Evans, and the late John (Rosemary) Cannon. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Esther Nolan, Loving sister to the late Robert (the late Therese) Nolan, the late Mary Jane (the late George) Briggs, the late Raymond (Beverly) Nolan, and the late Marjorie Ray. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. For more information, please call 847-359-8020 or visit Dolores' memorial at smithcorcoran.com
.