ROSELLE - Visitation for Dolores A. Franson (nee Ludwig) of Roselle since 1971, will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 10:00a.m. until time of service 12noon at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Interment Elm Lawn. Dolores is the beloved wife of the late Leroy: loving mother of Jeannette (James) Choin and Laura (Philip) Benedyk; cherished grandmother of Caroline (Steve) Hamilton, Melonie Benedyk, Harry Choin and Victoria Choin; proud great-grandmother of Logan, Jackson and Ava Hamilton; dear sister of Phyllis (the late Mel) Strang and sister-in-law of Joy Colletti. For information, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019