|
|
Dolores A. Wehrs (nee Vondrasek), age 81, beloved wife and high school sweetheart of Gerald Wehrs married 59 years; loving mother of Jeffrey Wehrs, Michael (Holly) Wehrs and Vickie (Aaron) Thomas; loving grandmother of Bo, Max, Gina, Tiffany, Michael Jr., Kayla and Annamarie; dearest sister of Frank (Deanna) Vondrasek and Dennis (the late Trudy) Vondrasek; fond aunt to many. Visitation Friday 11a.m. - 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 West Cermak Rd., Forest Park, IL 60130. Funeral Service and Interment private. Funeral info, 708-442-8500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020