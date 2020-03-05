Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map

DOLORES A. WEHRS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES A. WEHRS Obituary
Dolores A. Wehrs (nee Vondrasek), age 81, beloved wife and high school sweetheart of Gerald Wehrs married 59 years; loving mother of Jeffrey Wehrs, Michael (Holly) Wehrs and Vickie (Aaron) Thomas; loving grandmother of Bo, Max, Gina, Tiffany, Michael Jr., Kayla and Annamarie; dearest sister of Frank (Deanna) Vondrasek and Dennis (the late Trudy) Vondrasek; fond aunt to many. Visitation Friday 11a.m. - 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 West Cermak Rd., Forest Park, IL 60130. Funeral Service and Interment private. Funeral info, 708-442-8500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -