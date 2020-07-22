WHEELING - Dolores Ann Church was born on September 27, 1930 in Stone Lake, WI to Patrick and Sarah (nee Conolly) Conoboy. She died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Glenview. Mrs. Church grew up on 4 Lakes Ranch with her 7 brothers and sisters where she loved the animals and riding her horse to see her friends. Dolores loved to talk to people and give out samples at Costco in Mt. Prospect into her late 70's. Dolores lived with her daughter Margie and her family. Dolores enjoyed watching the squirrels run back and forth on the telephone lines in the backyard every day and playing with the cutest little Yorkie named Maggie. She cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends. Dolores is survived by her children, Patrick (Gabriel) Church, Kathleen Kaepplinger, Margie (Richard) Meyers and Maureen (Steve) Knight; grandchildren, Cheryl (Frank) Garcia, Jennifer (Julio) Escobar, Robert Meyers, Heather (Eric) Defort, Kevin Meyers, Steve Kogan and Justin Fox; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Agusta Conoboy and Beverly Conoboy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; granddaughter, Christie McCarthy; her parents; and siblings, Dolly, Louis, Marie, Jimmy, Marty, Johnny, Patrick, and Stevie. Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Animal Anti-Cruleity Society at www.anticruleity.org.
Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.