1/
DOLORES ANN CHURCH
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Dolores Ann Church was born on September 27, 1930 in Stone Lake, WI to Patrick and Sarah (nee Conolly) Conoboy. She died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Glenview. Mrs. Church grew up on 4 Lakes Ranch with her 7 brothers and sisters where she loved the animals and riding her horse to see her friends. Dolores loved to talk to people and give out samples at Costco in Mt. Prospect into her late 70's. Dolores lived with her daughter Margie and her family. Dolores enjoyed watching the squirrels run back and forth on the telephone lines in the backyard every day and playing with the cutest little Yorkie named Maggie. She cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends. Dolores is survived by her children, Patrick (Gabriel) Church, Kathleen Kaepplinger, Margie (Richard) Meyers and Maureen (Steve) Knight; grandchildren, Cheryl (Frank) Garcia, Jennifer (Julio) Escobar, Robert Meyers, Heather (Eric) Defort, Kevin Meyers, Steve Kogan and Justin Fox; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Agusta Conoboy and Beverly Conoboy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; granddaughter, Christie McCarthy; her parents; and siblings, Dolly, Louis, Marie, Jimmy, Marty, Johnny, Patrick, and Stevie. Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Animal Anti-Cruleity Society at www.anticruleity.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
12:30 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved