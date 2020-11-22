Dolores Ann Engels, 88, of Rolling Meadows, formerly of Schaumburg and Chicago. Loving sister of Mary Clare Engels, Matt (the late Agnes) Engels and the late Gerard (the late Therese) Engels. Caring aunt of Barbara (Tony) Scianna, Andrew (the late Jeanne) Engels, Eileen Engels, Kevin Engels, and great aunt of Bailey (Will). Cousin to Kathleen (the late Tom) Adams, Marge (the late David) Sevening, Bill (Donna) Sevening, MaryAnn Sevening. Great Aunt to Michael Engels, Sara Engels, and Tony Engels. Visitation Monday from 12:30 PM until the funeral service at 1:30 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe Street Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60661. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
