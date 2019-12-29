Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DOLORES ANN MCDONALD Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dolores Ann McDonald was born on April 23, 1928 in Evanston, Illinois to Henry and Dorothy (nee Lawrentz) Weise. She died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Lutheran Home & Services, Arlington Heights. Mrs. McDonald was a homemaker who loved cooking, sun and water, but mostly her family. She enjoyed her time at the family business, Rob Roy Golf Club in Prospect Heights. Dolores kept her humor and strength despite her life with many disabilities. She is survived by children, Sandy (Roger) Grogman, Patrick (Linnea), Terry, and Tom (Laura) McDonald; her grandchildren, Shannon (Elias) Finley-Kotait, Ryan (Lauren) Grogman, Patrick McDonald III, Christine Serra, Heather Michalski, Bradley, Lisa, and Leanne McDonald, Amy (Anthony) Perry, and Brian (Gina) McDonald; her great-grandchildren, Chase Finley, Isabella Grogman, Zach Michalski and Josh Michalski, John Patrick and Lauren Serra, Maya and Brenna Perry; and her sister-in-law Joanne Weise. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick H. McDonald; her parents and her brother, Robert Weise. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lutheran Home Foundation, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
