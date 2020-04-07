|
BUFFALO GROVE - Dolores "Dee" Artl (nee Szmergalski), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Frank Artl for 47 years. Loving mother of Linda Artl and the late Edward, and Randall Artl. Fond sister of Margaret (late Edwin) Michniewicz and the late Edward (late Lauretta) Szmergalski, Raymond (late Cecilia) Szmergalski and Thomas Szmergalski. Aunt and cousin of many. There will be a wonderful life celebration mass in the future at St. Mary Catholic Church. Cremation private. During this time of social distancing it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2020