HOFFMAN ESTATES - Dolores B. Harrington, nee Ross, age 74, a 20-year resident of Hoffman Estates. Loving mother of Gerald (Wendy) Ross, Robert (the late Linda) Ross, Deanna (Dominic) Laskero and the late Ricky Ross. Proud grandmother of Devin, Ashley, Jessica, Brandon, Briahna, Brittany, Alyssa and Dominic. Cherished great-grandmother of Georgia. Dolores was born May 22, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away in her home on July 4, 2019. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019