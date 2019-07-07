Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
DOLORES HARRINGTON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES HARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES B. HARRINGTON


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES B. HARRINGTON Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Dolores B. Harrington, nee Ross, age 74, a 20-year resident of Hoffman Estates. Loving mother of Gerald (Wendy) Ross, Robert (the late Linda) Ross, Deanna (Dominic) Laskero and the late Ricky Ross. Proud grandmother of Devin, Ashley, Jessica, Brandon, Briahna, Brittany, Alyssa and Dominic. Cherished great-grandmother of Georgia. Dolores was born May 22, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away in her home on July 4, 2019. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now