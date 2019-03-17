|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dolores "Dodie" Bokelmann was born on October 14, 1926, in Arlington Heights to Henry and Lillian (nee Mollenkamp) Hogreve. She died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Perham, MN. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard; children, Cheryl Bokelmann and James (Deborah) Bokelmann; grandchildren, Jamie (Jake) Holzer and Collin (Dacia) Bokelmann; great-granddaughters, Jacqueline Holzer and Julia Holzer; brother, Duane (Donna) Hogreve; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Willard (Clara) Hogreve. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Service at the Chapel of St. John the Beloved, Lutheran Home and Services, 800 W. Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 West Olive Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019