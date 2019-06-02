Daily Herald Obituaries
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
400 Cedar St.
Saint Charles, IL
View Map
DOLORES C. LEHMAN


1932 - 2019
DOLORES C. LEHMAN Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Dolores C. Lehman, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The Grove of St. Charles. Dolores was born on August 9, 1932 in Elgin, IL. the daughter of George and Catherine (nee. Heisten) Deutsch. She was united in marriage to Max E. Lehman on May 17, 1952 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles, IL. She met her husband Max while working at Chronicle Publishing Company. Her greatest joy was being a wife and a mother, she loved and prayed her children through life. Dolores was a warm and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. She had a great sense of humor that will be deeply missed. Dolores is survived by her five children, Georgann (Tom) Acker, Larry (Sue) Lehman, Kim Lehman, Chris (Dana) Lehman and Rob (Mona) Lehman; five grandchildren, Sarah, Matt, Tim, Brad and David; her 10 great grandchildren and one on the way, her four siblings, Bernie (Pat) Deutsch, Elaine Jaecks, Janet (Dave) Anderson and Kathy Witmer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 37 years, Max E. Lehman. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. Third St., Saint Charles, IL. 60174. Funeral service will begin with prayers at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 400 Cedar St., Saint Charles, IL. 60174. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in St. Charles. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dolores' name may be made to the , www.alz.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
