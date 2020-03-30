|
Dolores "Doody" Caruso, November 7, 1928 - March 26, 2020. Loving mother of Marc Caruso, Julie (Mike) Keller, and Susan (Allan) Klock. Cherished grandmother of Michael Caruso; Stephen, Daniel, Matthew, and Michael Keller; Julie, William, and Robert Klock. Doody was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen, and her son Michael. Born Dolores Hanssen, on November 7, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Gunnar and Julia (nee Roseland) Hanssen. She graduated from Bensenville High School in 1946. Doody graduated from Illinois State University in 1950, then obtained her Master's Degree in Social Studies in 1952, from the University of Illinois. She received her Doctorate in Educational Administration from Vanderbilt University in 1980. Doody and Steve were married on June 3, 1952. While raising four children, alongside her husband, she was the co-owner of Echo Hill Ranch Day Camp from 1960-1976. She taught reading in District #15, in Palatine, prior to her tenure at Glenbrook South High School where she was Director of the Reading Center. She retired in 1993. Doody was an avid reader, enthusiastic traveler, and an active, lifelong member of the League of Women Voters as well as Kappa Delta Pi. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and was a devoted mother, grandmother, loyal friend, and caring neighbor to everyone on Elm Street. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 N. Elm Street, Prospect Heights, IL 60070. For information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 30, 2020