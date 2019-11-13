|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Dolores D. Kriesemint, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Harold Kriesemint. Devoted mother of Susan (Paul) Gunty, Mark Kriesemint, Lynn (Michael DeLuca) Aldrich and Michael (Claudia) Kriesemint. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Emily (Gregory), August, Mark (Veronica), Carolyn, Daina, Michael, Wendell (Melissa) and Chris (Theresa), Caring great-grandmother of Jeffery, Brandlee, Baylee, Iza and London. Cherished daughter of Otis and Carolyn Greathouse. Visitation Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019