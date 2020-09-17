1/
DOLORES DEAN
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Dolores (nee Mitchell) Dean, age 84, passed away September 10, 2020. She was an active member of Congregational United Church of Christ and The Elks Society. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Dean. Loving mother of John Dean (Patti), and step-mother of Susan Dean-Baar (John), Nancy Dean-Myrda (Mark), the late Brenda Kitchka (David), and Michael Dean (Brenda). Proud grandmother of Hudson Dean, Jacob Dean, Emma Dean, Denali Dean, Sara Baar-Ledford (Kevin Ledford), Alan Baar (Lauren), Stephen Dean-Myrda (Sydney), Therese Mlynarczyk (Steven), Timothy Dean-Myrda, Jennifer Phelan (Michael), Melissa Kitchka, and Megan Dean. Great grandmother of Lucas, Charlotte, Maddox, Mazik, Conor, and Wyatt. Fond sister of late Carol Renkosik and late Gail Carr . Due to the COVID 19 pandemic ,a private memorial service will be held with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, c/o Foundation Attn: Emily Douville 2601 Navistar Dr., Building 4/Floor 1 Lisle, IL.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
