ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dolores Ellyn Louise Cilona Kaiser was born on March 19, 1931 in Chicago to Charles and Dorothy (nee Wallburg) Cilona. She died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling from complications of Covid-19 and Parkinson's Disease. Dolores was married to the late Martin P. Kaiser for 63 years. She is survived by her children, Martin D. Kaiser, JeanMarie (Scott) Brownson, Patricia (Tim) Doyle, Roberta (Roy Schoenneman) Hansen, and Kenneth (Annemarie) Kaiser. She cherished her grandchildren dearly: Martin G. and Heidi Kaiser, Claire Ellyn (Zac) Lyons, Glen Brownson, Eleanor (engaged to Don Bonokollie), Joseph and Henry Doyle, Erika (John) Heller, Natasha Hansen, Benjamin and Samuel Kaiser. She was a great-grandmother to Harper Marie Lyons. Dear sister to Charles (Guy Birster) Cilona, Gerald (Linda) Cilona and sister-in-law to John (Suzanne Checchia) Kaiser, Frank (Laura) Kaiser and Kathleen Kaiser (late Paul). Dolores was part of a large, loving family that includes many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Paul Kunzer, sister, Carole (Mary Burson) Kaiser and in-laws, Jacob Kaiser, Catherine (George) Keehn, Mary (Frank) Fichter, Paul Kaiser, Micki (Vern) Handrick. Dolores was a member of St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights for more than 40 years. In 2007, she was awarded the ACCW/ St. Edna Woman of the Year Award for her outstanding service. Dolores was a dedicated volunteer for many ministries including Faith Community Homes, Meals on Wheels, Prison Ministries and Grandparents Prayer Time; she served on the board of St. Edna's Women's Guild. She was a scout leader, religious education teacher at St. Juliana's in Chicago and, more recently, taught English as a second language and was a mentor to many in the Arlington Heights community. Early in her life, Dolores joined the Sisters of Christian Charity order. She spent some of that time as a primary school teacher in St. Louis. After leaving the convent, Dolores went to work for Illinois Bell as a customer service representative. She met her future husband, Martin, at a Catholic Youth Organization dance. She didn't let him drive her home, but gave him her telephone number. She said that was the start of more than 63 years of love and friendship; they were married on September 3, 1955. Together, they raised 5 children, traveled to 17 countries and all 50 states. Dolores and Martin were active in Worldwide Marriage Encounter and made lifelong friends through the organization. Dolores worked at Federal Life Insurance Company in Riverwoods for more than 24 years. She enjoyed her career as an underwriter until her retirement. Dolores loved to exercise, to walk around Lake Arlington near their home, to play golf and tennis. She was a reluctant camper, but did it anyway to be with their group of CFM camping friends from St. Edna's and her family. She was happiest making Sunday brunch for her family, often working the waffle iron, the crepe pan and the omelet pan all at once. She always made time for her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Wow, they could make her laugh! Dolores lived a long, blessed life and was loved by all. Thank you to all her caregivers, especially her niece Kim, and those from Home Helpers and the dedicated staff at Addolorata Villa. Services will be private. Interment will be at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Clearbrook 1835 W. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.