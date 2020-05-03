Daily Herald Obituaries
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
DOLORES ELLEN "DOREY" KUHN

DOLORES ELLEN "DOREY" KUHN Obituary
Dolores Ellen "Dorey" Kuhn (nee Bechen), age 74, of Countryside, formerly of Cicero, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 holding her husband's hand after a hard struggle with COVID-19. Beloved wife of Charles R. "Charlie" Kuhn, Jr. for a wonderful 51 years. Loving mother of Andrea "Andi" (Mark) McFarlane and Casey (Dan) Schafer. Devoted grandma of Maggie and Bridget Schafer and Spencer McFarlane. Dear sister of Donald (Diane) Bechen. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Dolores Bechen. Dorey enjoyed and spoiled her dogs, Krissy, Rocky, PJ, Samantha, Lucy, and Oreo. Dorey was also a diehard Cubs fan. Dorey was a longtime teacher and principal in the Chicago Catholic schools. She also served as volunteer manager at Chicago Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicago Catholic Charities. Due to today's pandemic, a service will be held privately at 11:00am on Thursday, May 7th, with a live stream link available at hjfunerals.com/obituaries/2020/05/01/dolores-ellen-dorey-kuhn/ 15 minutes before the service begins. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
