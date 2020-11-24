Dolores Florence (Marski) Jeschke was born in Chicago on Nov. 7, 1924 to Dominica and Francis Marski. She was the youngest of 10 children. Francis Marski was hit by a car, while exiting a streetcar on his way to his butcher shop when Dolores was 2 years old. Her mother raised all 10 children on her own, each one becoming a productive citizen of society. In 1942, Dolores graduated from Holy Family Academy and her first job was as a telephone operator. In her final employment, for over twenty years, Dolores was the secretary of Saint Pius X Catholic School in Lombard. On June 7, 1944, Dolores married her high school sweetheart, Robert Jeschke, while he was home on leave and on his way to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in Normandy, France. Formerly residents of Villa Park, Illinois, Bob and Dolores moved to Schaumburg, Illinois in 1987. Bob Jeschke passed away in Sept. of 2007 and Dolores moved to Friendship Village in Schaumburg, Illinois. She was a long standing parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Schaumburg. Bob and Dolores produced two sons, Ken and Jon. Ken Jeschke is a resident of Fountain Hills, AZ. Ken and Karen (now deceased) have three children, Scott Jeschke of Basalt, CO., Amy (Sean) Dunn of Chandler, AZ., and Rob (Amy) Jeschke of Indianapolis, IN. Jonathan and Connie Jeschke of Bettendorf, IA, have 3 children, Joanna (Justin) Gilmore of Clive, Iowa, Alexander (Jennifer) Jeschke of Naperville, Illinois and Lynn(Joshua) Gerbig of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Dolores Jeschke has 7 lovely great-grandchildren, Reese and Samantha Jeschke, James and Julia Gilmore, June and Calvin Jeschke and Cecelia Gerbig. Dolores is preceded in death by husband, Robert; all of her siblings; and her parents. Interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. During this unfortunate time of the pandemic, a family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Care, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg, 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com
.