Dolores Irene Toler, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village. Born in Redfield, Iowa to Grover and Eva Coleman, she married her life long love Norman Toler, of Redfield, in 1947. Dolores and Norman lived their first 20 years together in Omaha, Sioux Falls and Milwaukee, with a child born in each city. They created many lasting friendships at each stop. Settling in Elk Grove Village in 1967, she was a member of the Prince of Peace United Methodist Church and maintained many cherished friendships there. Dolores was a proud volunteer at Alexian Brothers Hospital with over 16,000 hours of service. She loved travel and experienced many European excursions as well as widespread visits to family, friends, and returns to Redfield. Dolores was an avid basketball follower, sparked as a player in Iowa high school and AAU play. She was an active Grenadier Athletic Booster and few can match her hours of bleacher sitting for children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by Norman, her husband of 39 years and siblings Gordon (Persis), Geraldine (Leslie), Gaylord (Buena Jean), Alvera (Richard), Ronald (Betty), Dorothy (Lawrence), and Harold (Lois). Dolores is lovingly survived by sister in law Lee Hicks, her children David Toler (Patricia), Linda Rega (Robert), and Craig Toler (Strawn), her grandchildren Rachel Cieslak, Sean Toler (Kim), Jenny Huffman (Michael), Holly White (Alex), Quillan Toler, Coleman Toler, and Kylie Toler, great grandchildren Jack, Holden, Jason, Milo, Maisie, and Emmett, and many nieces and nephews. Dolores will be laid to rest, with her beloved Norman, in Redfield, Iowa, at a future date.







