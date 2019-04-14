Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DOLORES J. MAMACH


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOLORES J. MAMACH Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Dolores J. Mamach (nee Pokryfke), 90, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Schaumburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Dolores was born on October 5, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late William and Eleanor (nee Wronka) Pokryfke. Beloved wife of the late Marcel D. Mamach for 56 years. Loving and devoted mother of Mike (Sondra) Mamach, Scott Mamach, and Kathy (Rob) Spatz. Amazing grandmother of Michal Mamach Jr. and Lora (Patrick) Hubert and cherished great-grandmother of Tyler (due August 2019) and William Hubert. Dear sister of the late Jeri and Audrey Misik. Private services were held at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green, KY.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
