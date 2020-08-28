1/
DOLORES JACOBSEN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Dolores Jacobsen, 89, was born May 20, 1931 in Chicago to Frieda (nee Scandora) and Jim Pascolla. Loving mother of Steve (Joan) Jacobsen, Carol (Howard) Jacobsen-Blietz, Linda (Kurt) Uidl, Katherine (Jay) Nichols. Cherished grandmother to Lauren, Ashley, Kelley, Kyle, Ryan, Cody, Bradley, Abbey and Austin and aunt to five nieces and one nephew. Dolores worked at Marshall Field's early in her career. She met her, "sweetheart" Herbert on a blind date who she married in 1955. They lived in Chicago before moving to Des Plaines where they raised their four children. She worked part-time at Action Building Maintenance as a bookkeeper for many years. Dolores was an avid Cubs fan and would reminisce about the days when her dad would go to Wrigley Field and save seats for her and her girlfriends to come at the last minute and watch the game. Dolores, will be missed by her Atria Family and all the friends and family that loved her. Due to the current situation and restrictions, a private mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Des Plaines. The mass will be available via livestream on the Oehler Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10am on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Private Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. When making your donations, please mention it is in memory of Dolores Jacobsen. For more information contact Oehler Funeral Home 847-824-5155. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.OehlerFuneralHome.com for the JACOBSEN family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved