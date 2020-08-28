DES PLAINES - Dolores Jacobsen, 89, was born May 20, 1931 in Chicago to Frieda (nee Scandora) and Jim Pascolla. Loving mother of Steve (Joan) Jacobsen, Carol (Howard) Jacobsen-Blietz, Linda (Kurt) Uidl, Katherine (Jay) Nichols. Cherished grandmother to Lauren, Ashley, Kelley, Kyle, Ryan, Cody, Bradley, Abbey and Austin and aunt to five nieces and one nephew. Dolores worked at Marshall Field's early in her career. She met her, "sweetheart" Herbert on a blind date who she married in 1955. They lived in Chicago before moving to Des Plaines where they raised their four children. She worked part-time at Action Building Maintenance as a bookkeeper for many years. Dolores was an avid Cubs fan and would reminisce about the days when her dad would go to Wrigley Field and save seats for her and her girlfriends to come at the last minute and watch the game. Dolores, will be missed by her Atria Family and all the friends and family that loved her. Due to the current situation and restrictions, a private mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Des Plaines. The mass will be available via livestream on the Oehler Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10am on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Private Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. When making your donations, please mention it is in memory of Dolores Jacobsen. For more information contact Oehler Funeral Home 847-824-5155. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.OehlerFuneralHome.com
