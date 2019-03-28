|
Dolores Jarosz-Ortmann (nee Gora), age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted" Jarosz and the late John Ortmann. Loving mother of Rick (Bonnie), Don (Doreen), Wayne (Michelle), Jim (Helga), Jerry (Shari), Roy (Sue), Bruce (Tracie) and Brian (Cathy). Cherished grandmother of Jenny (Brett), Shelly (Andrew), Sandy (Mike), Derek (Amanda), Danielle (Kyle), Dale (Anne), Jason, Tim (Nina), Laura, Andy, Julie (Marty), Jeremy (Natalie), Justin, Malissa, Amy, Nick, Tommy, Steven, Kevin, Bobby, Kim, Emily, and Melanie. Great-Grandmother of Molly, Charlie, Adam, Sam, Dane, Adaline, Lila, Brady, Ronan and Ashlyn. Dear sister of the late Ramona (late George) Ponczek, late Lori Gora, late Lee (late Dan) Yelovich and the late Ron (Maria) Gora. Fond aunt of many. Adored sister-in-law of Bernice (Matt) Tokarz, Adeline (George) Lewandowski and Ed Jarosz. Visitation Friday March 29 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church (Talcott and Harlem) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Maryhill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019