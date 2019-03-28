Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Talcott and Harlem
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES JAROSZ-ORTMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES JAROSZ-ORTMANN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOLORES JAROSZ-ORTMANN Obituary
Dolores Jarosz-Ortmann (nee Gora), age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted" Jarosz and the late John Ortmann. Loving mother of Rick (Bonnie), Don (Doreen), Wayne (Michelle), Jim (Helga), Jerry (Shari), Roy (Sue), Bruce (Tracie) and Brian (Cathy). Cherished grandmother of Jenny (Brett), Shelly (Andrew), Sandy (Mike), Derek (Amanda), Danielle (Kyle), Dale (Anne), Jason, Tim (Nina), Laura, Andy, Julie (Marty), Jeremy (Natalie), Justin, Malissa, Amy, Nick, Tommy, Steven, Kevin, Bobby, Kim, Emily, and Melanie. Great-Grandmother of Molly, Charlie, Adam, Sam, Dane, Adaline, Lila, Brady, Ronan and Ashlyn. Dear sister of the late Ramona (late George) Ponczek, late Lori Gora, late Lee (late Dan) Yelovich and the late Ron (Maria) Gora. Fond aunt of many. Adored sister-in-law of Bernice (Matt) Tokarz, Adeline (George) Lewandowski and Ed Jarosz. Visitation Friday March 29 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church (Talcott and Harlem) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Maryhill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now