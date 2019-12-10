|
|
Dolores Jean Hilleshiem (Clark) was born on May 27, 1928, and passed away on December 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hilleshiem, mother, Bernice, brother, Chet, and sister, Nancy. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Del Principe, and her three children: Steven (Chris), Mike (Shirley), and Gayle. She was the grandmother of four: David, Stacey, Heather, and Andrea and the great-grandmother of five. The family will be having a private service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019