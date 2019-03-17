Daily Herald Obituaries
Toon Funeral Home - Westmont
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 968-2262
DOLORES KELLY
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
DOLORES JEAN "DEE" (STACEY) KELLY


Dolores Jean "Dee" (Stacey) Kelly, 83, of Cookeville, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home. Funeral Services for Dolores "Dee" Jean Kelly will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 12:00 pm from the chapel of Toon Funeral Home in Westmont, IL, 630-968-0408. Interment will be in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. The family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at Toon Funeral Home in Westmont. To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit, www.crestlawnmemorial.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
