Dolores Josephine Mamach, 90, of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home. The Chicago native was the daughter of the late William Pokryfke and Eleanor Wronka. Mrs. Mamach is survived by her children: Michael Mamach, Ocala, FL; Scott Mamach, Bowling Green, KY and Kathy Spatz, Oak Creek, WI. No public services will be held. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2019