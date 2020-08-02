Dolores Ksandr (nee Netupski), 89, of Friendship Village in Schaumburg, formerly of Norridge, Wisconsin and Florida, died July 29, 2020. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Gail (John) Mette, Lawrence (Catherine) and the late James; proud grandmother of Elizabeth (John) Watson, Michael (Stephanie) Mette, Lisa (Mike) Beauvais, Thomas and Amy; dear great-grandmother of Brendan, Zack, Alexis and Trevor; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica; fond sister of the late Alice, Stella, Helen, Josephine, Stephanie, Anna, Joseph and Edward. Visitation Monday, August 3, 4:00pm until time of service 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile South of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks are required. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
