DOLORES KSANDR
Dolores Ksandr (nee Netupski), 89, of Friendship Village in Schaumburg, formerly of Norridge, Wisconsin and Florida, died July 29, 2020. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Gail (John) Mette, Lawrence (Catherine) and the late James; proud grandmother of Elizabeth (John) Watson, Michael (Stephanie) Mette, Lisa (Mike) Beauvais, Thomas and Amy; dear great-grandmother of Brendan, Zack, Alexis and Trevor; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica; fond sister of the late Alice, Stella, Helen, Josephine, Stephanie, Anna, Joseph and Edward. Visitation Monday, August 3, 4:00pm until time of service 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile South of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks are required. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
AUG
3
Service
08:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
