MOUNT PROSPECT - Dolores L. Brink, age 91, passed away November 24, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, IL, surrounded by her family during her final days. Dolores L. Brink was born December 12, 1927 in Winona, MN. She attended Winona State University, while working at J.R. Watkins as the assistant to the Comptroller. In 1949, at age 22, she moved to Chicago where she studied voice at Kimball Hall. She worked at Cosmopolitan Bank and then National Boulevard Bank in the Wrigley Bldg, where she met her wonderful husband, Jack M. Brink, in 1951. They married in 1954. They built a home in Mount Prospect where they raised their 5 beloved children. Dolores was a woman of incredible Christian faith. Having attended St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and school in Winona until college, and having served the Lord in many capacities at both St. Stans and at Holy Name Cathedral while in Chicago, she at one time considered the nunnery. However, her plans changed upon meeting her husband, Jack. Her family legacy was her unwavering Christian faith and love of Jesus. Dolores worked at Westbrook Elementary School in Mount Prospect, where her children attended. She was employed as the school secretary for 22 years. Dolores loved to sing, read, sew and most of all fly airplanes. She loved to fly Piper Cubs, as did Jack. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family, whom she adored. Known as "Nani" by her grandchildren, her heart of gold, sparkling blue eyes, and loving smile will be greatly missed. She is also survived by her beloved children Jack Jr. (Patty) of Hammond, IN, William of Mount Prospect, Linda (Mike) of Naperville, and Cynthia (Rick) of St. Charles; her 5 grandchildren Nicki, Jennifer, Michael (Kelly), Nathaniel and Matthew; great-grandchild Gabriella; sister Marie and brothers Donald and Eugene. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack; her beloved son David; her parents Renelda and Joseph Cieminski; sister Beverly and brothers Gerald, LeRoy, Allan and Kenneth. Visitation Friday, November 29, 10:00 a.m. until time of Requiem Eucharistic Service 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 Kirchoff Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019