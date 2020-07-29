1/1
DOLORES L. OBERG
1934 - 2020
Dolores L. Oberg (nee Mozzi) Dec. 29, 1934- July 27, 2020. Dolores lived and loved with a passion and spirit. Her family and friends were the world to her. Her generosity flowed from her with her time, gifts and full attention when you were lucky to be in her company. All who knew her loved her. Dolores was the beloved mother of Susan Gibbons, Richard (Lynn) Oberg and the late Rebecca A. Fontana; devoted grandmother of Patrick Gibbons, Matthew (Ashley) Gibbons and the late Joseph R. Fontana; cherished great-grandmother of Aiden, Keira, Liam and Dylan Gibbons; loving daughter of the late John "Jack" and Ruth Mozzi; dear sister of the late Diane Schultz, Pauline Okroi and Jack Mozzi; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dolores was an amazing stay at home mother until her children were raised. She then held secretarial positions with several companies finally retiring from the job she loved with the Daily Herald. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 8:00 pm with Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Thursday, 12:30 pm for a burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or do a random act of kindness with her in your heart. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
