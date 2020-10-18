WHEELING - Dolores "Dee" Levis, 88, of Kennesaw, GA, formerly of Wheeling, IL. Loving sister to the late Evelyn Levis (Jerrold) Radway. Auntie to Scott Radway (Christi), Shelley Radway Hartnett (Tom), and Larry Radway. Devoted Great-Aunt to Alexandra (Josh) Blizzard and TJ (Jennifer) Hartnett, Sarah and Elizabeth Radway and Eliza and Izabel Blizzard. Longtime mentor and friend of Pam Gish (David). Loving daughter of the late Sara and Alex Levis. Known as Ms. Levis, she taught at Walt Whitman, Carl Sandberg and Mark Twain Elem. Schools in the Chicago Area. She had a superb sense of humor, sang folksongs to her students on her guitar, crafted poetry and excelled with needlework.







