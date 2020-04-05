|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dolores "Dee" Genevieve Levon, born in Chicago on December 28, 1928 to Joseph and Sophie (nee Winkleman) Kryza. She died April 1, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Dolores' life was blessed from the very beginning. Born seven weeks premature, the nuns told her mother to take Dee home to die. 91 years later she leaves a legacy of devoted children, Kathie (Paul), Joe (Joan), Mike (Sue), Marie (Mark), 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She served as a role model and inspiration to us all. Dolores met the love of her life on a Greyhound Bus and embarked on a "merry ride" that would last a lifetime. She was the wind beneath her husband's wings throughout their 65 years of marriage. Fearing she would die of a broken heart after her beloved Joe died in 2015, we asked her to give us six more months together. She granted us those six months plus four more years! Dolores successfully raised her family in St. Louis, Mo and then Arlington Hts, IL and subsequently partnered with her husband to create a successful family manufacturing business that is now in its third generation. Her support of her husband's dream and her generosity toward and love and support of her large family will be remembered forever. Dolores had a strong faith, natural intelligence, sharp wit and ironic sense of humor, and she created many "momisms" that we all still love and use today. She constantly kept us laughing. Her "don't suffer fools" philosophy and practical Depression-era frugality taught us the value of hard work, saving for a rainy day and enjoying life to its fullest. Dee and Joe spent many years traveling around the world; we rejoice in knowing they are reunited and traveling together once again. In this unprecedented time in the world, the family asks for donations to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Hts. to assist in the valiant efforts to fight COVID-19. Memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020