BURLINGTON - Dolores M. Andersen, 103, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 23, 2019 in DeKalb with her family at her side. She was born July 18, 1915 on the Herrmann family farm in Burlington the daughter of George and Josephine (Seisser) Herrmann. Dolores married Everett R. Andersen on Oct. 19, 1938 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Everett and Dolores made their home in Elburn and then Streator before moving to the Andersen family farm in Burlington. They farmed there for 31 years before moving into town. Dolores was a lifelong and devoted member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, a member of the Altar and Rosary, & Legion of Mary. She was also a member of the Golden Agers, Senior Citizens, and a former Lioness with the Burlington Lions Club. She had also been the first lady of Burlington during Everett's 14-year Mayoral career. Surviving are her children, James Andersen, Kenneth (Bess) Andersen, and Joyce (Michael) Dunlap; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlotte Seyller; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett on March 6, 1995; two daughters-in-law, Karen Andersen, and Hazel Andersen; grandson, Michael Andersen; and 7 brothers and sisters, George, Albert, and Carl Herrmann, Catherine Haderer, Virginia Keller, Antoinette Seyller, and Isabelle Stadler. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave. in Hampshire. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, at the Church from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Charles Borromeo Parish School or the Burlington Fire Department Paramedics. For information, please visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com or call 847-683-2711. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019