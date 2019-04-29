|
WHEELING - Dolores M. Doetsch, age 83. Loving wife of Paul for 63 years. Beloved mother of Paul (Jeanette), Mark (Renee), Mary, Chris (Jill), and Tom (Sandy). Devoted grandmother of 16 (adopted grandmother of Heidi) and great-grandmother of 16. Dear sister of six. Fond aunt of many. Dolores was a cherished friend and mentor of many. She was a proud member of St. Joseph the Worker Church since 1958. She tirelessly served AMVETS for 38 years. Visitation Tuesday 3-8pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Funeral prayers 9:30 Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a 10am Life Celebration Mass at St Joseph the Worker Church, 181 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL. In lieu of flowers. donations to Pro-Life Action League at prolifeaction.org would be appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019