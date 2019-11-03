|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Dolores M. Fruzyna (nee Frysh), 80. Born in Chicago, she passed away Nov. 1 at Friendship Village in Schaumburg. Dolores was a retired personal assistant and secretary. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. (2007); loving mother of Joseph P. (Kathleen) and James M. (Michelle) Fruzyna; cherished grandmother of Liam, Erin, Aidan, Declan, Connor and Abigail. Visitation Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3pm-9pm with a 7:30pm chapel service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Inurnment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019